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Savannah Guthrie breaks down over possibility her mom was targeted because of her fame, apologizes to family

"If it is me, I’m so sorry,' Guthrie says

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
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Savannah Guthrie tells Today her mothe'rs doors were propped open in new interview Video

Savannah Guthrie tells Today her mothe'rs doors were propped open in new interview

Savannah Guthrie said in a new interview on Thursday that her mother Nancy Guthries doors were propped open the night she disappeared, as she discussed the ongoing investigation.

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An emotional Savannah Guthrie apologized to her family over the possibility that her mother’s disappearance is somehow related to her fame and high-profile position as "Today" co-anchor. 

Guthrie's mother, Nancy, has been missing since Feb 1. Guthrie is believed to have been taken against her will. Guthrie sat down with NBC News colleague Hoda Kotb for her first interview since her mother's disappearance.

During the emotional conversation, Guthrie said her family still isn’t sure if the 84-year-old grandmother was targeted because of the "Today" co-anchor’s fame but the notion that she "brought this to her bedside" is "too much to bear."

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie sat down for an interview with fellow "Today" show host Hoda Kotb to discuss her mother's disappearance on March 25, 2026. (NBC/Today)

"I’d just say I’m so sorry, Mommy. I’m so sorry. I’m sorry to my sister and my brother and my kids and my nephew and Tommy, my brother-in-law. I’m just — I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. If it is me, I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry," Guthrie said. 

Guthrie has been away from the show since her mother went missing but returned to the Rockefeller Center studio to visit colleagues on March 5. Kotb has been anchoring alongside Craig Melvin while Guthrie is away from the show. 

This is a developing story, more to come… 

Fox News Digital’s Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 

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