Arizona State student vanishes during Grand Canyon trip just days before graduation, family pleads for help

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The family of a missing Arizona State student is pleading for help after he vanished during a Grand Canyon trip just days before graduation.

Sandarsh Krishna, 26, was last heard from on April 27, when he told relatives he was traveling to Las Vegas with a stop at the South Rim. He was expected back in time for final exams and a job interview, but never returned.

"We haven’t had any success in finding him," his sister-in-law, Pooja Shivananjappa, told Fox 10 Phoenix.

According to the National Park Service, Krishna’s last known location was along the Rim Trail off Hermit Road, between Bright Angel Lodge and Mohave Point, sometime between 4 p.m. on April 27 and 12 a.m. on April 28.

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Investigators say Krishna, who had no known vehicle, may have been using a rideshare or taxi service. His cell phone data has not moved since the day he disappeared, according to his family.

"They’re doing the best they can, but unfortunately we do not have the exact location to see where he went missing," Shivananjappa told the outlet.

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Search efforts have ramped up across the South Rim, with more than 30 search and rescue personnel deployed over several days.

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Crews are also using multiple techniques in the rugged terrain, including rim trail scanning, walk-down routes into the canyon, technical rope insertions, aerial reconnaissance flights and drone operations, park officials said.

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Rangers are continuing to focus on the area along Hermit Road and surrounding sections of the rim as the search remains ongoing.

Officials say Krishna was last seen wearing athletic clothing and is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

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Investigators also say Krishna was believed to be carrying a black backpack before he disappeared. That backpack was later turned in to hotel staff at Bright Angel Lodge early on April 28.

Rangers are now working to identify and speak with the individual who turned in the backpack, saying the person may have information that could help narrow the search area. Authorities emphasized the individual is not considered a suspect.

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His family says they have also hired a private investigator as the search continues.

Krishna moved to Arizona from India in 2024 to pursue a master’s degree in computer science at ASU and was set to graduate May 9, the family told Fox 10 Phoenix. Loved ones describe him as bright, kind and deeply connected to his family.

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"It’s impossible to not like him," Shivananjappa said. "He has a helping hand… he has the heart of a kid."

Anyone who may have seen Krishna or has information about his whereabouts between April 27 and April 28 is urged to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009.