Disney cruise workers busted in child porn sting, hauled off ships for deportation

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More than two dozen cruise ship employees, including Disney cruise workers, were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in a child exploitation ring bust at a port in San Diego.

In all, 28 people from three different countries — 26 from the Philippines, one from Indonesia and another from Portugal — were interviewed, and 27 were found to have taken part in the "receipt, possession, transportation, distribution, or viewing of [child sexual exploitation material] or child pornography," according to CBP.

It is unclear how many of those people worked for Disney Cruise Line.

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In a statement to Fox News Digital, Disney said: "We have a zero tolerance policy for this type of behavior and fully cooperated with law enforcement. While the majority of these individuals were not from our cruise line, those who were are no longer with the company."

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CBP agents boarded a total of eight cruise ships in the Port of San Diego between April 23 and April 27 in search of the suspects.

CBP said the suspects' visas have been revoked, and they are scheduled for deportation.

Dharmi Mehta told the California Post that she was a passenger on one of the ships and that it was "really unsettling" seeing the arrests, including one worker who was her server during the five-day trip.

"He was full in uniform, which was in a blazer, tie. Some of the other employees were still in their chef’s uniforms with their name tags on it," Mehta said, told the outlet.

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The Port of San Diego told Fox News Digital that it was not involved in the law enforcement action, and that under California law, local and state authorities do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.