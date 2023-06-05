Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Mysterious deaths aboard vessel in Juneau, Alaska raise concerns: Possible link to controlled substances

Firefighters checked for harmful fumes but found none

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Three people in Juneau, Alaska, were found dead over the course of three days on board a vessel anchored offshore, police said Saturday.

The Juneau Police Department said a 34-year-old woman reported on Wednesday that she found her 51-year-old friend dead on board the Dusky Rock. His body was sent to Anchorage for an autopsy.

Two days later, police received a report of another death on the vessel, which was still anchored offshore at Savikko Park, locally referred to as Sandy Beach.

HAWAII COUPLE DEAD, SEVERAL STILL MISSING AFTER FISHING BOAT CAPSIZED IN ALASKA

Alaska Fox News graphic

Alaska police have found three bodies on a vessel over the course of three days. Police said controlled substances could have been a contributing factor. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Responding authorities found two dead women on board, including the 34-year-old who reported her friend dead days earlier. The other woman was 28. Both women were Juneau residents. Their bodies were also sent to Anchorage for autopsies.

No one else was on the boat. Firefighters checked for harmful fumes but found none. They towed the vessel to Aurora Harbor.

Police said the use of controlled substances may have contributed to the deaths.