Myrtle Beach man with lengthy arrest record charged with stabbing two people in popular beach destination

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A recent stabbing has rattled the popular beach town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police said.

Officers responded about 8:33 a.m. Sunday to 1004 S. Ocean Blvd. after a reported stabbing, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Two people were hurt in the attack. One was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the other was treated at the scene.

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In a Tuesday update, police announced that Jeffrey Alonzo Keitt, 68, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Keitt was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. According to booking records reviewed by Fox News Digital, Keitt has a lengthy arrest record, with at least four bookings into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since June 2025.

The previous charges span from allegedly trespassing, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest or serving process, first-degree assault and battery, loitering, and unlawful entry onto posted land.

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Investigators said an adult male victim told police that a verbal altercation involving a woman and Keitt escalated when the suspect alleged pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg.

One victim was transported to a hospital, and EMS evaluated the second victim on the scene.

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The investigation remains active. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the department.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for comment.