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South Carolina

Myrtle Beach man with lengthy arrest record charged with stabbing two people in popular beach destination

Jeffrey Alonzo Keitt, 68, faces two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in South Carolina

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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Police can be seen responding to a mass shooting on a charter boat in North Myrtle Beach that left 11 people injured on May 25. Video credit: Justin Ayersman.

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A recent stabbing has rattled the popular beach town of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, police said.

Officers responded about 8:33 a.m. Sunday to 1004 S. Ocean Blvd. after a reported stabbing, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Two people were hurt in the attack. One was taken to a hospital for treatment, while the other was treated at the scene.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

People walk and play along the shoreline near hotels along North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Tuesday, Sept 3, 2019. (KEN RUINARD / GANNETT USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK)

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In a Tuesday update, police announced that Jeffrey Alonzo Keitt, 68, of Myrtle Beach, was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Keitt was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. According to booking records reviewed by Fox News Digital, Keitt has a lengthy arrest record, with at least four bookings into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since June 2025.

The previous charges span from allegedly trespassing, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest or serving process, first-degree assault and battery, loitering, and unlawful entry onto posted land.

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Jeffrey Alonzo Keitt

According to booking records reviewed by Fox News Digital, Jeffrey Alonzo Keitt has a lengthy arrest record, with at least four bookings into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center since June 2025. (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Investigators said an adult male victim told police that a verbal altercation involving a woman and Keitt escalated when the suspect alleged pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg.

One victim was transported to a hospital, and EMS evaluated the second victim on the scene.

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Myrtle Beach landscape with a Ferris wheel and ocean in the background

Jeffrey Alonzo Keitt was charged in a double stabbing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (iStock)

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The investigation remains active. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact the department.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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