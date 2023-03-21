Murdaugh items from South Carolina estate Moselle up for auction as home sells

Items from the Murdaugh family's South Carolina hunting estate, where Alex Murdaugh shot his wife and son in June 2021, are being auctioned off Thursday in Pembroke, Georgia.

Bidding will take place in person only at Liberty Auction in Pembroke.

"Here is a glimpse into a prominent estate picked up in Colleton County, South Carolina," the auction said in a March 18 Facebook post, along with photos of the furniture. "We still have a lot of setting up to do but we can't wait to see everyone Thursday night!"

The household items and furniture include a leather couch set with pillows showing Maggie Murdaugh's monogrammed initials, lamps with turtle shell bases, various mounted animal heads and green and brown tableware.

FOX Carolina first reported that the items belong to the Murdaugh family. Liberty Auction told Fox News Digital that it will post photos of more items Tuesday afternoon.

The items are being auctioned as Moselle is under contract for $3.7 million, according to a real estate firm and local reports.

The Walterboro, South Carolina, real estate firm Crosby Land Company, Inc., listed the 1,700-acre property in Islandton as under contract for $3.9 million, but an attorney familiar with the sale told FOX Carolina that the deal will likely be finalized at $3.7 million next week.

Funds from the sale will be divided among multiple people involved in a lawsuit stemming from the 2018 death of Paul Mudaugh's friend, Mallory Beach, who died aboard the Murdaugh family's boat after Paul apparently got drunk and took his friends out for a ride along the South Carolina coast before he crashed into a bridge.

Buster Murdaugh, Alex's eldest and only surviving son, will get $530,000 from the sale.

Mark Tinsley, who is representing three boat crash victims, including Beach, will get the balance of his attorney's fees. Joseph McCulloch, who is representing boat crash victim Connor Cook, will receive $100,000. Alex's brother, John Marvin Murdaugh, will get $290,000 to pay the estate's outstanding legal fees.

Additionally, co-receivers will get $275,000, Palmetto State Bank will receive $25,000 for its claim against the estate and more than $6,500 will go toward another creditor with a claim against the estate, according to court documents.

A Colleton County jury on March 2 found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son near dog kennels on the Moselle property June 7, 2021. He was sentenced to serve life in prison.

Alex Murdaugh is facing another trial for his 99 alleged financial crimes stemming from 19 separate indictments in South Carolina's Lowcountry. He is accused of embezzling nearly $9 million from his family's personal injury law firm and its clients.