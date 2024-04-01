Expand / Collapse search
Indiana

Multiple suspects now sought in Indianapolis shooting that wounded 7 minors

Victims of Saturday night shooting range in age from 12 to 16

Associated Press
Published
Police investigating a shooting in downtown Indianapolis that wounded seven young people — all 16 years and under — said Monday that they believe more than one person fired shots.

Officers patrolling the area soon after 11:30 p.m. Saturday heard shots fired near Circle Centre Mall and found "a large group of juveniles" at the scene, police said. Seven youths were treated at hospitals for gunshot wounds, but none appeared to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

SEVEN JUVENILES WOUNDED IN DOWNTOWN INDIANAPOLIS SHOOTING, POLICE SAY

Two 16-year-old boys, a 16-year-old girl, three 14-year-old girls, and a 12-year-old boy were wounded in the shooting, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in an emailed statement Monday.

Police caution tape

Police caution tape blocks the entrance to the site of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana. (JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he was "heartbroken" in a statement Sunday evening.

"Let me be clear: a 12-year-old child has no business being out late at night anywhere without parental or adult supervision. As important, there is no reason why a young person at any age should be in possession of a gun," Hogsett added.

On Monday, IMPD said detectives "believe there was more than one shooter involved" and that two juveniles were arrested for resisting law enforcement after Saturday’s shooting. The police statement said "detectives are actively following up on multiple leads, reviewing surveillance footage, and have applied for multiple search warrants."

Deputy Chief Tanya Terry said Sunday that police had not identified or arrested any shooting suspects.

Police asked members of the public to reach out with any information about the shooting.