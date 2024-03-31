Seven juveniles wounded in downtown Indianapolis shooting, police say

Seven juveniles were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, according to police.

The victims were between the ages of 12 and 17.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded at around 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of South Illinois Street and West Maryland Street after they heard gunshots in the area, Fox 59 reported.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a large group of juveniles, including six with apparent gunshot wounds.

One victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to stable condition. The other five victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators reported that a seventh victim arrived at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said that victim is listed in stable condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, but investigators said more than one weapon was used in the incident.