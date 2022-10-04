Multiple shots fired near NYU campus in Brooklyn; NYPD investigating

Police in New York City were investigating multiple shots that were fired Tuesday near New York University’s campus in downtown Brooklyn.

NYU Campus Security sent an alert out just before 11 a.m. advising that shots were reported near 2 MetroTech Center and urged those in the area to "run, hide or fight."

Campus security gave an "all clear" several minutes later and said police activity remained in the area.

The incident happened near NYU's Tandon School of Engineering.

Police said they are searching for eight to 10 suspects who fled the scene, WCBS-TV reported.

No injuries have been reported at the time of this report.

Police were also investigating an incident involving a 15-year-old who was slashed in the face in the same area. Police do not believe the two incidents are connected.