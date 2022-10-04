Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

Multiple shots fired near NYU campus in Brooklyn; NYPD investigating

Multiple shots reported near New York University's Tandon School of Engineering in downtown Brooklyn

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Police on scene near NYU's campus after multiple shots fired Video

Police on scene near NYU's campus after multiple shots fired

Reports of a stabbing near NYU's campus has police searching for at least 10 teenagers wearing ski masks in both scenes (Credit: Tia Bennerson)

Police in New York City were investigating multiple shots that were fired Tuesday near New York University’s campus in downtown Brooklyn.

NYU Campus Security sent an alert out just before 11 a.m. advising that shots were reported near 2 MetroTech Center and urged those in the area to "run, hide or fight."

Campus security gave an "all clear" several minutes later and said police activity remained in the area.

The incident happened near NYU's Tandon School of Engineering.

Police said they are searching for eight to 10 suspects who fled the scene, WCBS-TV reported.

NYPD near NYU's campus after shots were fired near the university Video

No injuries have been reported at the time of this report.

Police were also investigating an incident involving a 15-year-old who was slashed in the face in the same area. Police do not believe the two incidents are connected.