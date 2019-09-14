Three levels of decking attached to a residential building collapsed on top of each other at the Jersey Shore Saturday, causing multiple injuries.

The collapse in Wildwood happened at around 6 p.m. during the annual New Jersey Firemen's Convention, which attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on or under the decks as they collapsed, but those who were trapped by the cave-in were quickly rescued, according to authorities.

Photos and video on social media showed firefighters trying to lift a piece of decking.

Witness Joann Debito told the Atlantic City Press newspaper that a total of 13 people, including four children, two babies were transported from the scene. Two of the injured were transported by helicopter.

Images showed multiple levels of decking ripped away from the building and reduced to beams and splintered wood. The decks appeared to have been topped by a fourth-floor overhang, which looked to have remained intact. The second and third levels appeared to have pancaked onto a first-floor deck. The overhang looked intact.

Wildwood Fire Chief Daniel Speigel said authorities would not make a statement Saturday amid attempts to clean up and investigate. More information is likely on Sunday, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.