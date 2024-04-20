Expand / Collapse search
Multiple injured after car slams into Michigan boat club hosting children's birthday party

A child was celebrating their birthday at Swan Boat Club when an intoxicated driver caused chaos

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Multiple adults and children were injured after a driver crashed into a Michigan boat club where a birthday party was taking place, authorities say.

The incident took place at Swan Boat Club in the Charter Township of Berlin at around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. A Michigan State Police spokesman told Fox News Digital that the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated at the time.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough called the situation a "tragic incident." 

"Preliminary investigation reveals that a vehicle drove through a building where a children’s [sic] birthday celebration was taking place, seriously injuring a number of people, both children and adults," the statement read. 

Swan Boat Club exteriors

A car crashed into the Swan Boat Club at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, authorities say. (Google Maps)

"The victims have been transported to several area hospitals."

The exact number of injuries is unknown, and authorities have not confirmed if anyone died in the incident. 

In a Facebook post. Swan Boat Club announced that it was temporarily shuttering because of the incident.

"In light of the emergency please do not try to come to Swan Boat Club at the moment so emergency vehicles can get through," the boat club said in a post. "At this time the club is closed until further notice."

Monroe County Sheriff's Office exteriors

Monroe County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. (Google Maps)

"Please keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers. We thank everyone for their concern and prayers," the business added.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.

