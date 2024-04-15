Expand / Collapse search
California

Doorbell video captures car going airborne, crashing into California home

Nobody inside the home was hurt by the car crashing into the home

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A doorbell camera in California captured the moment a car went airborne and into a home. (Credit: Richard Hernandez via Storyful)

A doorbell camera in California captured a car launching into the air and crashing into a house last week.

The crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. on April 4 in Jurupa Valley, California, according to Storyful.

A black sedan was seen on camera speeding down a residential street before it hit the curb and went airborne over two pickup trucks parked in the driveway and into a house.

Car launches into house in Jurupa Valley, California

A doorbell camera in California captured a car launching into the air after hitting a curb and crashing into a house. (Richard Hernandez via Storyful)

The car flew over the vehicles and into the garage door of the house, landing on top of one of the trucks.

The Riverside County Fire Department told Storyful that the crash caused "major damage" to the home.

The driver was able to safely exit the vehicle following the incident. First responders then arrived at the scene and transported the driver to the hospital for "minor to moderate" injuries, the fire department said.

Car crashes into house in Jurupa Valley, California

The crash (pictured at the home with two white trucks in the driveway) happened at around 6:30 a.m. on April 4 in Jurupa Valley, California. (Richard Hernandez via Storyful)

Nobody inside the home was hurt during the crash.

Richard Hernandez, who provided the doorbell video to Storyful, told the outlet that the driver was attempting to make a left turn at a high speed before losing control and crashing into the house.