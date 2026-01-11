Driver appears to ram U-Haul truck through crowd during Iran protest in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A person appeared to drive a U-Haul truck through a crowd during a Los Angeles demonstration in support of the Iranian people on Sunday.

Hundreds gathered in the Westwood neighborhood as part of a march backing protesters in Iran, local outlet NBC4 Los Angeles reported.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries in the incident involving the box truck.

Authorities have not identified the driver, according to NBC4 Los Angeles.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports 583 people have been killed since unrest erupted in Iran two weeks ago.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.