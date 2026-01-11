Expand / Collapse search
©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles

Driver appears to ram U-Haul truck through crowd during Iran protest in Los Angeles

Hundreds gathered in the Westwood neighborhood Sunday

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Authorities investigate after truck appears to drive through LA protest Video

Authorities investigate after truck appears to drive through LA protest

Police were on scene investigating after a driver appeared to plow a U-Haul truck through a crowd protesting Iran in Los Angeles on Sunday. (KTTV)

A person appeared to drive a U-Haul truck through a crowd during a Los Angeles demonstration in support of the Iranian people on Sunday.

Hundreds gathered in the Westwood neighborhood as part of a march backing protesters in Iran, local outlet NBC4 Los Angeles reported.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries in the incident involving the box truck.

A driver reportedly drove a U-Haul truck through a crowd during a Los Angeles demonstration in support of the Iranian people on Sunday.

Authorities investigate after a U-Haul truck was driven through a large crowd in Los Angeles. (KTTV)

Authorities have not identified the driver, according to NBC4 Los Angeles.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports 583 people have been killed since unrest erupted in Iran two weeks ago.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
