Chicago
Published

Multiple Chicago firefighters injured while fighting neighborhood fire

There is 'no determination' of the cause of the fire

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Six Chicago firefighters were injured over the weekend while responding to a fire on the city's South Side in a residential neighborhood, but are expected to recover, according to local officials.

Chicago Fire Department (CFD) District 5 Deputy Chief Daniel Torrise spoke to reporters on Saturday, saying there is "no determination of the cause" of the fire which took place in the Roseland neighborhood at 112th Place and Princeton and injured the first responders.

Chicago Fire Dept.

Chicago Fire Dept. (iStock)

CHICAGO TEENS CHARGED IN DRIVE-BY SHOOTING OF HIGH SCHOOL FRESHMAN WALKING HOME FROM MILITARY ACADEMY

As a result of the fire, six firefighters were reportedly transported to local hospitals and face non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is what we do. We're okay, we're going to push forward," Torrise told reporters. "We're gonna regroup…"

Torrise also told reporters that a resident did live at the address and informed the firefighters on the scene that everyone in the residence had evacuated.

The CFD, according to a report on the incident from Chicago's Fox 32 News, said the injuries were caused by a flashover at the fire. Chicago's ABC 7 reported four firefighters "were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center" and "two were taken to Little Company of Mary hospital."

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

