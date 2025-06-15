Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Portland

Multiple arrests near Portland ICE building after police declare riot

Portland police say more arrests possible as investigations continue

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Green smoke seen near ICE facility in Portland Video

Green smoke seen near ICE facility in Portland

Green gas was seen near an ICE facility in Portland, Oregon on Saturday as police declared an unlawful assembly. (Credit: JojopdxOr via X)

Multiple rioters in Portland, Oregon, were arrested Saturday night after planned protests descended into a riot near an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility and left four officers injured.

Three people were arrested after officers responded to "criminal activity" happening near the federal building in the South Portland Neighborhood, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a press release early Sunday. 

"The arrests were strictly focused on criminal actions, and not constitutionally protected free speech," PPB said. "Individuals who engaged in violent activity or property destruction will be investigated and are subject to arrest and prosecution."

The riot came after the city hosted a "No Kings" protest at 1 p.m., which officials labeled a "large-scale free speech gathering" with tens of thousands of people marching in demonstration.

GOVERNORS WARN ANTI-TRUMP 'NO KINGS' PROTESTERS AGAINST BECOMING VIOLENT: 'YOU'RE GOING TO GET ARRESTED'

standoff between Border agents and demonstrators as smoke fills air

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents standoff against demonstrators as tear gas fills the air outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs building during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Police responded to the federal facility just before 6 p.m. after learning that a federal officer had suffered an injury from the crowd, PPB said. PPB told the crowd that a medical event was reported within the ICE facility, warning the crowd not to interfere with the medical response.

Police said once the situation stabilized, officers learned that the federal officer did not need medical treatment.

Border Protection agents detaining person outside ICE building that is covered in graffiti

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detain a man outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs building during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

PPB then declared a riot due to ongoing criminal activity in the area.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital on Saturday that a mob launched fireworks, smoke grenades and threw rocks at federal law enforcement as they broke glass and forcibly entered the ICE facility.

Four officers were injured during the attack, though federal law enforcement was able to secure the facility, Fox News Digital previously reported.

COAST-TO-COAST ANTI-ICE CHAOS CAUGHT ON CAMERA

PPB said Sabian Crisantos, 25, was arrested just after 8 p.m. for attempted assault of a public safety officer.

Border agents detaining man on ground

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detain an unidentified man outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs building during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Tyson Kahnert, 20, was arrested around 10:50 p.m. after police saw a person throwing a rock at the ICE building, PPB said. Kahnert was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of attempted assault of a public safety officer, two counts of harassment, interfering with a peace officer and escape in the third degree.

Cory Oien, 38, was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday after he was spotted picking up traffic control devices around the area and placing them in his truck, PPB said. Police said Oien was arrested for first-degree theft and driving under the influence of intoxicants. 

Law enforcement grabbing demonstrator

Law enforcement officers grab an unidentified demonstrator outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs building during a protest Saturday, June 14, 2025, in Portland, Oregon. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

All three were booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Police noted that more arrests were possible as investigations continue.

"Just because arrests are not made at the scene, when tensions are high, that does not mean that people are not being charged with crimes later," PPB said.

Fox News Digital’s Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.