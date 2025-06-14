Officers injured as Portland rioters breach ICE building with explosives and rocks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Multiple police officers were injured in Portland, Oregon Saturday night during a violent riot at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility.

A mob launched fireworks, smoke grenades and threw rocks at federal law enforcement, as they broke glass and forcibly entered the ICE facility, Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital.

Four officers were injured during the attack, though federal law enforcement was able to secure the facility.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) declared an unlawful assembly near the facility at about 6:30 p.m. local time, warning it would use crowd control measures, including impact munitions or other physical force, if necessary.

About 30 minutes later, PPB said a medical event was reported within the ICE facility and medical personnel needed to enter.

They warned rioters not to interfere with police, or "force may be used against you," the bureau wrote on social media.

At about 8 p.m., PPB said officers observed criminal activity including assault and criminal mischief and would be making targeted arrests.

"Do not interfere with police action," the agency wrote in a subsequent post. "Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to citation or arrest."

"Portland rioters are violently targeting federal law enforcement and we won’t sit idly by and watch these cowards," McLaughlin said. "Secretary [Kristi] Noem’s message to the rioters is clear: you will not stop us or slow us down. ICE and our federal law enforcement partners will continue to enforce the law. And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The riot came as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) addressed the doxxing of its ICE agents on X.

Posters pasted around the city include agents' identities, photos and addresses.

DHS said it will not be deterred from enforcing the law.

"We will NOT be deterred by rioters’ intimidation and threats," DHS wrote in the post. "ICE immigration enforcement will only ramp up. The violent targeting of law enforcement in Portland, OR by lawless rioters is despicable, and its leaders must call for it to end."