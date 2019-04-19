Two MS-13 gang members previously deported re-arrested trying to enter US

Two members of the Mara-Salvatrucha – or MS-13 – gang were snatched trying to re-enter the United States illegally in Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents patrolling a remote canyon area west of Nogales encountered 30-year-old Joel Santos-Funes after he entered the U.S. from Mexico early Monday morning.

Agents discovered that Santos-Funes – a Honduran national – was a member of MS-13 gang who had been previously deported after taking his fingerprints.

The next day, on Tuesday, agents in Casa Grande apprehended 39-year-old Deyly Turcios-Giron, just west of Tucson. Turcios-Giron is also from Honduras.

CBP said both men have extensive immigration violation histories, including a 2013 criminal conviction for drug smuggling against Turcios-Giron.

Officials said the two men will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations.