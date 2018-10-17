Mountain lion cub that walked into California bakery euthanized

The mountain lion cub that wandered inside a Calfornia bakery on Monday was euthanized, authorities said.

The 4-month-old cub startled a bakery employee in Pollock Pines, which is about 60 miles east of Sacramento, on Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"A person was working in their bakery and this small mountain lion just walked through the door and they ended up just walking out as soon as they saw it," said Sgt. Anthony Prencipe of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10 visitors gathered outside the bakery when word spread about the cub.

A spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the cub was dehydrated, extremely lethargic and too young to be away from its mother. The cub was removed from the bakery and taken to a Fish and Wildlife lab in Sacramento, where it was evaluated and euthanized.

"At the bakery, the wardens could place a hand on it, and all it would do was momentarily raise its head to look at them before putting its head back down," the department spokesperson said. Wildlife officials "determined that the most humane course of action was to euthanize the animal."

Tests are being conducted on the animal to determine what underlying diseases may have contributed to its poor health.