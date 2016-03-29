Motorcyclist who was escorting funeral procession struck, killed

St. Louis County police continue to investigate an accident that killed a Patriot Guard Riders motorcyclist who was escorting a funeral procession to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.



The accident happened Monday afternoon when a minivan struck 64-year-old Mark Schroeder of south St. Louis County. He died later at a hospital.



R.J. Bailey of Joplin, captain for the Missouri Patriot Guard Riders, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Schroeder was the group leader attending to the funeral. The Patriot Guard Riders often escort veterans' funeral processions.



After striking the motorcycle, the minivan struck another vehicle. No one else was hurt.