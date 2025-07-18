Expand / Collapse search
Explosion at LA County Sheriff's Department facility leaves 3 deputies dead, sources say

FBI responds as authorities evacuate facility where explosion killed multiple deputies

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Bill Melugin , Alexandria Hernandez Fox News
Published | Updated
LASD training facility explosion leaves three dead Video

Helicopters survey a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility that allegedly exploded, leaving three deputies dead on Friday. (Credit: KTTV)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) confirmed multiple deputies are dead after an explosion Friday morning at the agency's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles.

The explosion, which happened at about 7:25 a.m. local time at the Biscailuz Training Center, killed at least three sheriff's deputies, LASD sources told Fox News.

The fallen deputies' identities were not immediately confirmed.

aerial view of LASD training facility

An explosion at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility left three sheriff's deputies dead, a source told Fox News. (KTTV)

HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED DAYS AFTER DEVASTATING CALIFORNIA FIREWORKS FACILITY EXPLOSION

Sources said it appears an accident occurred when deputies were moving ordnance on the training facility property.

Ambulances were requested for injuries and the facility was evacuated, according to L.A. County Fire.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Los Angeles confirmed it is responding. 

Map of explosion site

A map shows the approximate location of the explosion.

SEVEN MISSING AFTER POWERFUL EXPLOSION AT CALIFORNIA FIREWORKS FACILITY AS EVACUATION ORDERS REMAIN IN PLACE

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a series of X posts that she spoke with Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, and L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna regarding the "horrific incident."

"I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles," Bondi wrote. "Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed."

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are on the ground to support, according to Bondi.

At least 3 dead in possible explosion at L.A. sheriff's facility Video

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF SAYS NEARLY A DOZEN DEPUTIES INJURED IN ANTI-ICE RIOTS

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed, according to his press office.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is in contact with the sheriff's department and closely monitoring the situation.

Cal OES offered full state assistance.

Fox News Digital's Tessa Hoyos contributed to this report.

