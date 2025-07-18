Explosion at LA County Sheriff's Department facility leaves 3 deputies dead, sources say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) confirmed multiple deputies are dead after an explosion Friday morning at the agency's Special Operations Bureau in East Los Angeles.

The explosion, which happened at about 7:25 a.m. local time at the Biscailuz Training Center, killed at least three sheriff's deputies, LASD sources told Fox News.

The fallen deputies' identities were not immediately confirmed.

Sources said it appears an accident occurred when deputies were moving ordnance on the training facility property.

Ambulances were requested for injuries and the facility was evacuated, according to L.A. County Fire.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Los Angeles confirmed it is responding.

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote in a series of X posts that she spoke with Bill Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, and L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna regarding the "horrific incident."

"I just spoke to @USAttyEssayli about what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles," Bondi wrote. "Our federal agents are at the scene and we are working to learn more. Please pray for the families of the sheriff’s deputies killed."

The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are on the ground to support, according to Bondi.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed, according to his press office.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is in contact with the sheriff's department and closely monitoring the situation.

Cal OES offered full state assistance.

Fox News Digital's Tessa Hoyos contributed to this report.