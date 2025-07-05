Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

One dead after fireworks explosion sets Los Angeles home on fire

The fire took one hour and more than 130 firefighters to put out

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Fireworks cause massive fire at Los Angeles home Video

Fireworks cause massive fire at Los Angeles home

A massive fire was observed in a Los Angeles neighborhood on Thursday that investigators believe was started by commercial-grade fireworks. (KABC via Reuters)

A man was killed in Los Angeles after commercial-grade fireworks caused a massive fire at his home, investigators said.

Officials also said a woman, believed to be the man's wife, is hospitalized and fighting for her life after the incident on Thursday night in the Pacoima neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, FOX 11 LA reported.

Crews discovered the man and woman trapped in a home as they were evacuating people in the area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

HUMAN REMAINS DISCOVERED DAYS AFTER DEVASTATING CALIFORNIA FIREWORKS FACILITY EXPLOSION

Fire believed to have been started by fireworks in Los Angeles

A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a Los Angeles home following a massive fire. (KABC via Reuters)

The fire was reported on Thursday at around 9 p.m. and spread to four homes and at least one car. It took nearly an hour for more than 130 firefighters to put out the fire.

The fire department reported a gas leak in one of the homes while responding to the fire. The fire also knocked down several power lines.

"It was very chaotic," Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman David Ortiz told Fox 11 LA. "There were fireworks that were exploding, there were power lines that were down, and a large amount of fire department response flooding into the area."

Fire at a Los Angeles home

The fire spread to four homes and at least one car. (KABC via Reuters)

"It was very similar to a war zone and there were fireworks that were raining down on this neighborhood," he added. "It just seems like we're seeing a lot more of these powerful fireworks being sold out of residential areas."

Video from the scene showed dozens of fireworks exploding, causing a massive fire. Smaller fires were also ignited by fireworks dropping onto the street.

SEVEN MISSING AFTER POWERFUL EXPLOSION AT CALIFORNIA FIREWORKS FACILITY AS EVACUATION ORDERS REMAIN IN PLACE

Fire in Los Angeles

More than 130 firefighters took nearly an hour to put out the fire. (KABC via Reuters)

Four other people and several animals were injured in the fire, including a dog taken to an emergency veterinarian.