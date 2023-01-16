More rain, mountain snow is coming for California, but relief is on the way
Storm track will shift towards Rockies, Plains and Midwest
Another round of rain and mountain snow is in store for California to start the week, but there is some relief on the horizon after weeks of unsettled weather.
Drier conditions will move in beginning Tuesday.
The storm track will shift towards the Rockies, the Plains and Midwest.
It will bring the risk of strong to severe weather midweek for the Southern Plains and Mississippi Valley.
Florida is waking up to freezing temperatures with warmer conditions for the East later today.