Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

More rain, mountain snow is coming for California, but relief is on the way

Storm track will shift towards Rockies, Plains and Midwest

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Another round of rain and mountain snow is in store for California to start the week, but there is some relief on the horizon after weeks of unsettled weather.   

Drier conditions will move in beginning Tuesday.   

BIDEN APPROVES MAJOR DISASTER RECOVERY DECLARATION FOR CALIFORNIA, ALABAMA 

Snowfall amounts expected in the Western U.S. in the coming days.

Snowfall amounts expected in the Western U.S. in the coming days. (Fox News)

The storm track will shift towards the Rockies, the Plains and Midwest. 

CALIFORNIA WEATHER: HOW LONG COULD MUDSLIDES CONTINUE? 

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 16.

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 16. (Fox News)

It will bring the risk of strong to severe weather midweek for the Southern Plains and Mississippi Valley.   

Areas of the U.S. facing a severe weather threat this week.

Areas of the U.S. facing a severe weather threat this week. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Florida is waking up to freezing temperatures with warmer conditions for the East later today. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."