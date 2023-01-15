Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Biden approves major disaster recovery declaration for California, Alabama

In Alabama, at least nine people were killed by the storms and subsequent tornadoes

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
California expecting more storms next week following bomb cyclone Video

California expecting more storms next week following bomb cyclone

Fox News’ Claudia Cowan reports on the aftermath of a bomb cyclone which unleashed on California this week as Northern California braces for more storms next week.

President Biden issued disaster recovery declarations for California and Alabama on Saturday to assist in local and state recovery efforts after both suffered major storms, the White House announced.

In California, Biden ordered federal aid to help areas affected by severe winter storms and subsequent flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began on Dec. 27, 2022. The weather events are still continuing.

"The president’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz," the White House said in a statement.

"Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster," the statement read.

CALIFORNIA WEATHER: HOW LONG COULD MUDSLIDES CONTINUE?

Vehicles are seen submerged in floodwaters in Morro Bay, California, on Monday, about 45 minutes from Paso Robles, where the child vanished.

Vehicles are seen submerged in floodwaters in Morro Bay, California, on Monday, about 45 minutes from Paso Robles, where the child vanished. (Carolyn Krueger/REUTERS)

The White House also said federal funding is also available to state and local governments as well as tribal entities, and certain nonprofit organizations for emergency work in the counties of Merced, Sacramento, and Santa Cruz.

At least 19 people have been reportedly killed in the storms.

Yards along Soquel Creek in Capitola Village are flooded by storm surge on Jan. 5, 2023, in Capitola, California.

Yards along Soquel Creek in Capitola Village are flooded by storm surge on Jan. 5, 2023, in Capitola, California. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

NEVADA'S HIGHWAY 208 TO CLOSE FOR MONTHS AFTER HEAVY RAIN TRIGGERS HUGE LANDSLIDE

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) administrator Deanne Criswell named Andrew F. Grant as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the federal recovery operations. 

California man seen surfing behind a car after massive neighborhood flooding Video

Also on Saturday, Biden declared another disaster exists in Alabama and ordered federal assistance in areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes on Jan. 12, 2023.

The order allows federal funding to be made available in the counties of Autauga and Dallas.

Criswell named Kevin A. Wallace, Sr. as the federal coordinating officer for these areas, the White House said. 

"Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional areas may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed," the statement added.

  • Image 1 of 3

    Autauga County, Ala. was hit hard by powerful tornadoes that caused widespread devastation and multiple deaths throughout the southeast Jan. 14, 2023. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Wreckage in Alabama
    Image 2 of 3

    Pine Level, a small town in central Alabama, was hit by powerful tornadoes on Jan. 14, 2023. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Knocked down trees and a home
    Image 3 of 3

    Powerful tornadoes caused widespread devastation and multiple deaths throughout the southeast on Jan. 14, 2023. (Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The severe storms and tornados across the south left at least nine people dead.

The White House encourages residents and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas to apply for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA App. 

Fox News' Allie Simon contributed to this report.