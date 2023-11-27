Montana ice climber falls to his death at Hyalite Canyon's Grotto Falls

A Montana man, who some described as an avid ice climber, fell to his death while hiking in Montana, according to authorities.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers received a call from a GPS device monitoring service at about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, saying a device had been activated near Grotto Falls in Hyalite Canyon.

Hyalite Canyon is located south of Bozeman, Montana in Gallatin National Forest.

The Gallatin County dispatcher later received a 911 call from an eyewitness who said an ice climber fell and was injured in the fall.

The sheriff’s office identified the climber as 36-year-old Kyle Allen Rott, an avid ice climber who lived in Montana.

Search and rescue volunteers from the sheriff’s office, as well as Two Bear Air Rescue and Billings Clinic MedFlight helicopters responded to the Grotto Falls trailhead.

From there, five search and rescue teams were deployed to the area where Rott was located.

When crews arrived, they provided medical treatment to Rott, who was ultimately hoisted onto a helicopter and flown to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Coroners with the sheriff’s office responded to the hospital and determined he died accidentally, and the cause of death was blunt force trauma of the head, sustained during an ice climbing fall.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer expressed his condolences to Rott’s family and friends in South Dakota in a Facebook post, while also thanking the search and rescue team members who responded to the incident.