Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona

Arizona hikers discover body of missing woman near mountain peak

Body identified as 46-year-old Melinda Oakeson, who recently was reported missing

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A group of hikers in Arizona stumbled across the body of a missing woman on Friday while trekking up a mountainside, authorities said.

The hikers were approaching a mountain peak near Craggy Wash, north of Lake Havasu City, when they found the unresponsive individual, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team said. 

The group called the sheriff’s office for help around 5 p.m., saying the rugged terrain prevented them from getting close enough to check on the individual’s condition, officials said.

Rescue teams responded and determined the individual was dead.

AIR FRANCE PILOT FALLS 1,000 FEET TO DEATH IN CALIFORNIA'S SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK

mountain peak

The hikers were near a mountain peak when they spotted an individual. They told officials they were unable to get close enough to see the person's condition. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

The recovery operation was delayed until the following morning due to the complexity of the location, officials said.

rugged mountainous area

The hikers were near Craggy Wash, north of Lake Havasu City, when they called the sheriff's office for help. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

"The terrain was steep and rugged," the sheriff’s office said. "Considering the different options to extract the body with our technical rope rescue team, the DPS Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman became available and performed a long-line extraction."

helicopter flying near peak

A DPS Western Air Rescue helicopter from Kingman performed a long-line extraction to recover the body on Saturday morning. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

COLORADO HIKER MISSING NEARLY 2 WEEKS IN ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK; LARGE-SCALE SEARCH SUSPENDED

The body was later identified as 46-year-old Melinda Oakeson, who was recently reported as missing, according to the sheriff's office.

  • search and rescue team on mountainside
    Image 1 of 2

    Ground teams trekked across the steep and rugged terrain to reach the individual and determined she had died. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

  • search and rescue team on mountainside
    Image 2 of 2

    Ground teams trekked across the steep and rugged terrain to reach the individual and determined she had died. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue)

The sheriff's office did not immediately provide details on how Oakeson died or how she got to the location on the mountainside. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff's office for further information.