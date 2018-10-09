Money.net exec found dead in his apartment

A founder of a hot Wall Street start-up has been found dead at his West Village apartment, Page Six has learned.

Sources say H.L. Van Arnem IV, the COO of Money.net — which has been taking on giants Bloomberg LP and Thompson Reuters in the financial data field — had been absent from the company’s offices for several days.

We’re told that when someone went to look for the missing exec, they found him unconscious on a sofa. Family sources said that he died of natural causes.

We’re told that he was discovered sitting in a chair at his apartment on West 11th Street.

A family representative, Justin Near said, “It’s with a heavy heart and great sadness I can confirm that Harold Louis (H.L.) Van Arnem IV, a son, brother, uncle, and cherished friend, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. He was loved and respected by many, both personally and professionally, and we will all miss his kindness, quick wit, and passion for life.”

Along with partners Janet Christofano and Morgan Downey, Van Arnem founded Money.net in 2014, providing access to sophisticated market data on desktop computers of or mobile apps, rather than Bloomberg pricey terminals.

In 2015, Forbes said the firm was “giving Bloomberg a run for its money.”