A model was side-by-side with a suspected murderer who was accused of stabbing seven people in a multi-state slashing spree.

Alena Shikhova said she felt uncomfortable around Jared Ravizza, who reportedly pushed his way into a photo shoot with her last April in Beverly Hills.

Thirteen months later, Ravizza allegedly killed a Connecticut man and stabbed six people in a Massachusetts movie theater and a McDonald's before he totaled his car during a police chase.

"I'm in shock," Shikhova said after learning about Ravizza's alleged crimes. "I just felt I needed to leave, and it was a good call … Moments like this, I just feel it's such a gift to be alive."

Ravizza was arrested after crashing his car in the town of Sandwich on Cape Cod, and was charged with armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of indecent exposure.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during Tuesday's arraignment in Plymouth County District Court, and was taken to Bridgewater State Hospital for physiatric evaluation over the next 20 days.

The Plymouth County charges stem from the alleged attack at a McDonald's that injured a 21-year-old female and a 28-year-old male.

He also faces several charges in connection with the unprovoked slashing spree in a Braintree movie theater, where four young girls between the ages of 9 and 17 were allegedly stabbed in an unprovoked attack.

He was charged with four counts of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

That arraignment would be in Quincy County District Court, depending on the outcome of his physiatric evaluation. He's due back in Plymouth County Court on June 17.

All the victims in the Massachusetts attacks suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to prosecutors.

Braintree police said it "appears as though the crimes are related," but the department didn't divulge details about how or why they believe there's a connection.

The fatal Connecticut altercation appears to be just as puzzling.

It's unclear how Ravizza and Feldman knew each other, but neighbors told multiple news outlets that they've seen his tinted black Porsche in the neighborhood before.

Around 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, Ravizza allegedly threw a shovel through a front door window during a fight with Connecticut neighbors.

That's when responding officers found the West Hartford man with multiple stab wounds on his front lawn.

That started the nearly four-hour, seemingly unprovoked violence in Massachusetts, according to law enforcement and prosecutors.

What sparked the confrontation is part of an active investigation. Charges are pending in Connecticut, state police said.

There are mixed emotions when it comes to Feldman, a divorced man with a grown son. Neighbors said Feldman considered himself Ravizza's friend and then his father, according to The New York Post.

Ronni Newton, the managing editor of a local online news site in West Hartford, told WFSB that Feldman's death "is very sad."

"Friendly, definitely friendly but in a very persistent way. The term I would use for him was an odd duck," Newton said.

His ex-wife, Julie Feldman, had a similar reaction during an interview with The Post.

"The whole thing’s really shocking … We were together a very, very long time," Julie Feldman told the newspaper, which noted she choked back tears.

A neighbor, Joe Ostering, who identified Ravizza who threw the shovel through a different neighbor's window (not Feldman's), said he wasn't sure if the shovel incident was before or after Feldman's death.

The Brashears told The Post that Feldman "was an odd duck," and Ravizza "obviously had a clear (mental health) break."

Going back to the model, Shikhova, whose intuition was ultimately correct, ended her Instagram story by saying, "It's just so cruel."

"It's a lot of crazy people around. It's a lot of crazy situations around. And it's really a gift to be alive."

