The 70-year-old victim in a Deep River, Connecticut, homicide linked to Massachusetts stabbing spree suspect Jared Ravizza died as a result of stab wounds, a Connecticut State Police spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

The development comes as investigators are "still working" to determine the relationship between Ravizza, a 26-year-old from Martha’s Vineyard who is alleged to have stabbed six people in Braintree and Plymouth on Saturday before being chased down by police in Cape Cod, and Bruce Feldman, the West Hartford, Connecticut, man found dead earlier that day at a home in Deep River, a quiet town near the state’s coastline.

"The victim did die as a result of injuries from [a] stabbing," a Connecticut State Police spokesperson said Wednesday, a day after authorities announced criminal charges are pending in the case.

Julie Feldman, whom the New York Post has identified as Bruce’s wife, told the newspaper, "The whole thing’s really shocking… We were together a very, very long time." Calls by Fox News Digital to phone numbers purportedly belonging to Julie Feldman on Wednesday went unanswered.

Connecticut State Police say they were first called to the area Saturday afternoon to look into a disturbance.

"The investigating Trooper learned that a suspect approached the residence on Merriwold Lane, threw a shovel through the front door window pane and then left," state police said. "The complainants identified the suspect as someone they had recognized who was staying nearby on Maritone Lane. It was further reported to Troopers that prior to this incident, an audible disturbance was heard at the Maritone Lane address."

Police then went to the second property’s address and discovered an adult male outside with "visible injuries," who later was identified as Feldman and pronounced dead at the scene.

"During the initial investigation, Troopers developed information indicating that a second individual, who was no longer at the scene, had been present... earlier in the day," police also said. "Personal items belonging to Ravizza were located at the scene and witnesses provided a description consistent with that of Ravizza."

Investigators say the case remains active and ongoing but noted Saturday following Ravizza’s arrest in Sandwich that "a suspect in this investigation has been taken into custody in the State of Massachusetts and there is no active threat to the public."

Three years ago, Hartford-area radio station WRCH interviewed a man identified as Bruce Feldman who claimed to have invented a device called the Ultimate Leaf Lifter, a rake that helps people pick leaves off the ground.

"I saw a neighbor who was trying to help another neighbor who was in a wheelchair, and he was trying to get the leaves in the bags without bending over, and I saw him using two rakes... and it looked tough," Feldman told the station, describing how he got the idea for the product. "I was inspired by the salad tong and the ice tong."

In the weeks leading up to Feldman’s death, neighbors in Deep River told the New York Post that Ravizza first checked into the home there — described as a rental property — on April 20. Then about a month later, Feldman showed up and "said he had a friend in the [property] who he was staying with," according to neighbor Charlie Brashears.

"He made it clear he was broke," Brashears added. "Bruce said he hoped his friend was going to let him stay for the rest of the month."

In recent days, locals had called police to accuse Feldman — who neighbors say would walk his dog around the neighborhood and sit on homeowners’ porches without an invite — of trespassing, according to the New York Post.

"[The women] said, ‘Hey, this isn’t appropriate and you need to leave’ and they called the police to make a complaint," Brashears was quoted as saying.

The situation then escalated on Saturday when Ravizza allegedly threw the shovel at the property owned by the women who called the police on Feldman, the New York Post reports, citing the neighbors.

"It looked like how they would respond to a domestic disturbance. I understand they found the body," Brashears also said "There were two cops, then whammo — within about 10 minutes, all hell broke loose and there were seven or eight cop cars."