Massachusetts 911 dispatch reveals wild chase for suspected murderer after movie, McDonald's slash spree

A 911 dispatch revealed escalating dangers as civilians' tips helped cops hunt down a suspect who was accused of going on a multi-state slashing spree.

After a stabbing inside a Plymouth, Massachusetts, McDonald's, several law enforcement agencies converged on a black Porsche after a witness to the stabbing said the fugitive's car was behind her, according to the audio.

The witness' tip was one of several that police used to track down a suspect – later identified as Jared Ravizza – who allegedly stabbed six people in movie theater and a fast-food joint less than two hours apart.

About 30 minutes into the strategic police chase, dispatch warned pursuing officers, "Be advised. This is now a suspect in a murder out of Connecticut," and there are knives in his car.

The lengthy dispatch and chase pick up after two victims were stabbed in a McDonald's in Plymouth.

One of the victims was stabbed in the arm and found in the back office, a responding officer told Cape Cod Public Safety dispatch.

"We have no known location on the assailant at this time," the officer said, according to the audio. "The only description is a White male, long, blonde hair with a scratch on his face. No vehicle description, no clothing description at this time."

It didn't take long for tips from the public to funnel in.

"I have a caller on the line who witnessed the stabbing," according to dispatch audio. "She said the vehicle is behind her right now on Route 3 southbound."

That's how police got the description of the alleged fugitive's black Porsche with the license plate.

Using civilians' tips, they tracked his potential escape from a distance as he traveled toward Cape Cod, a popular summer tourist destination.

The tips painted a more detailed picture of the suspect: "White male, long blonde hair, and he's wearing a baseball hat."

By this time, they potentially had a suspect name and knew he lived in the town of Chilmark on the island of Martha's Vineyard.

At this time, pursuing officers believed they were chasing a suspect who allegedly stabbed two people in a McDonald's, but the threat escalated.

Ravizza, 26, allegedly stabbed four girls between the ages of 9 and 17 in a Braintree, Massachusetts, movie theater, about a 40-minute drive south, around 6 p.m. Saturday, Braintree police said.

The alleged McDonald's slashing happened "shortly after" and it "appears as though the crimes are related," according to Braintree police, which didn't divulge details about how or why they believe there's a connection.

Another witness told police they spotted Ravizza's Porsche. They were told to flip on their hazards to help police.

Tailing officers trailed behind from a distance without lights and sirens, with specific instructions, "Don't light him up yet."

Officers purposely waited for him to pass a particular exit so he couldn't get off the highway, but the circumstances escalated again.

"Be advised. This is now a suspect in a murder out of Connecticut. Use caution," dispatch warned police, according to the audio.

Every couple of minutes, pursuing police were reminded that this was a murder suspect.

He passed the exit, and it became a full-on, high-speed chase as sirens blared in the background. One officer told dispatch that state police joined the pursuit.

Ravizza finally crashed on Cotuit Road in the town of Sandwich, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod, between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Images showed firefighters knocking down the flames emanating from the totaled car. Officers told dispatchers he was in custody.

"We have him in custody. They can stand down," an officer responded.

Criminal charges filed

Ravizza pleaded not guilty to assault with intent to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the Plymouth rest stop McDonald's attack during Monday's court appearance, his lawyer told Fox News Digital.

The 26-year-old suspect faces at least six more charges for the alleged attack in the Braintree AMC movie theater.

He is expected to be arraigned on several criminal charges in Quincy District Court in connection with the alleged movie theater slashing spree.

Prosecutors filed four counts of assault to murder as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

His attorney told Fox News Digital "no comment" when asked if he had a statement on behalf of Ravizza.

The murder investigation stems from an alleged fatal attack in Deep River, Connecticut, about a two-hour drive northeast along Interstate 95 to the Braintree movie theater, the same day as the Massachusetts slashings.

The victim in the Connecticut homicide was identified as Bruce Feldman, a 70-year-old West Hartford man, Connecticut State Police said.

Around 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, Ravizza allegedly threw a shovel through the front window during an argument. He was recognized and identified by neighbors.

Responding officers found Feldman outside "with visible injuries" and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Criminal charges in Connecticut are pending, according to the state police.

It's unclear what prompted the four-hour rash of violence.

All law enforcement agencies said the investigations remain ongoing.

