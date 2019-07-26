Missouri man charged with firing 115 rounds into trees while intoxicated

Missouri police say a man was drunk when he fired off dozens of rounds into trees in his backyard, alarming neighbors.

Joseph Manley, 56, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, Overland police said Thursday.

“Manley is currently in custody at the St. Louis County jail and being held on a $10,000 bond,” police said.

Cops surrounded his home Wednesday evening after they responded to a 911 call of shots fired and upon arrival heard constant gunfire, KMOV-TV reported.

Police said when he emerged, Manley admitted he had been drinking and shooting off guns, according to the station.

Court documents said a total of 115 rounds were fired, KMOV reported.

Police said Manley was in possession of four weapons, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, an FNH semi-automatic handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.

It appears he was very inebriated with a blood-alcohol level of .148, according to the station.

His mugshot showed black eyes and a swollen mouth, but it’s not clear how those injuries were sustained.