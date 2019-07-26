Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Missouri man charged with firing 115 rounds into trees while intoxicated

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 26 are here.

Missouri police say a man was drunk when he fired off dozens of rounds into trees in his backyard, alarming neighbors.

Joseph Manley, 56, was charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated, Overland police said Thursday.

“Manley is currently in custody at the St. Louis County jail and being held on a $10,000 bond,” police said.

Cops surrounded his home Wednesday evening after they responded to a 911 call of shots fired and upon arrival heard constant gunfire, KMOV-TV reported.

Mugshot for Joseph Manley, 56. Photo, right, shows guns he was accused of using when cops say he fired at trees while drunk. 

Police said when he emerged, Manley admitted he had been drinking and shooting off guns, according to the station.

Court documents said a total of 115 rounds were fired, KMOV reported.

Police said Manley was in possession of four weapons, including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, an FNH semi-automatic handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.

It appears he was very inebriated with a blood-alcohol level of .148, according to the station.

His mugshot showed black eyes and a swollen mouth, but it’s not clear how those injuries were sustained.