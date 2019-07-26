New Jersey couple on the run after raid nets explosives, ‘ghost guns’

A New Jersey couple is on the run after police found homemade “ghost guns” and explosives in their home.

New Jersey State Police said Thursday that Nicholas Layton, 39, and Rebecca Wills, 33, were wanted on various charges.

“Both individuals are considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

Police confiscated five assault rifles Monday after raiding the couple’s home in Mount Holly, N.J., and a storage trailer, the Newark Star-Ledger reported.

They identified three as ghost guns that can be purchased as parts and assembled at home, making them untraceable, the paper reported.

Layton was also wanted for violating probation in a 2015 meth distribution case that resulted in a conviction, according to the Star-Ledger.

The search for Layton and Mills included federal drug agents, U.S. marshals and investigators with the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.