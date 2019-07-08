Alleged drunk boater flees boat, sobriety test, later asks deputy to rescue him

An allegedly drunk Oregon man is accused of fleeing a sobriety test by jumping into a lake — and later asking officers to rescue him.

Authorities said they received a call about a "very intoxicated" boater on Shasta Lake in California near Bridge Bay on Thursday.

When deputies responded, they found Robert Callahan, 31, and the ski boat, KRCR-TV reported.

Callahan — when asked to get in the patrol boat to take a sobriety test — allegedly took off his hat and lifejacket and jumped in the water, swimming roughly 50 yards, until he asked for help.

The man reportedly failed the sobriety test with a 0.29 percent BAC and was arrested for reckless/negligent operation under the influence of alcohol/drugs and reckless/negligent operation under the influence .08% or more BAC.

The boat's owner, 31-year-old Rylie Hogue, was also reportedly arrested after being too intoxicated to safely operate the boat and being intoxicated in public.

Both men were booked at the Shasta County Jail, according to the news outlet.