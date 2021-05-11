Missouri bar responds to outrage after bartender crumples up military ID, calls it fake

Six members of the U.S. military walked into a bar at the Lake of the Ozarks in early May expecting service, but the bartender crumpled up one of their IDs and told them to "get the f--- out," a viral video shows.

Noel Cook, who says he is in the Air Force, posted a video of the confrontation on Facebook, writing that he has "never been more heated about a non-racial interaction with someone and the straight disrespect he had for fellow service members."

The bartender, Josh Weitkamp, can be seen crumpling up an ID that belonged to a member of the group and throwing it away after calling it fake.

"Let me call my boys that have been in f------ Afghanistan," he yelled at the group. "Dude, you don’t even look old enough to know about f------ 9/11. Get the f--- out of my, get the f--- out of my bar."

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

The bartender then got into an expletive-laden argument with the group for several minutes about the ID, which appeared to end when the cops showed up.

The Osage Beach Police told Lake News Online that no arrests were made when they got to the bar and they were able to retrieve the ID, which they verified to be real.

An owner of the bar, LOTO Lounger, told Lake Expo that Weitkamp is not an employee of the bar, but has a personal connection to the family.

"We’re obviously huge supporters of the military. What happened was a huge misunderstanding," the owner told the local news outlet. "What happened is not a reflection of how we feel about the military."

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the bar wrote that they regret the confrontation and "have tremendous respect for military members."

"Josh Weitkamp is not a bartender at LOTO Lounge; he is a local musician who has personal ties to the venue," the post said, according to Lake News Online. "He is extremely remorseful for his actions and we are working to make amends with the military members involved."