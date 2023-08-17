Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Mississippi woman visiting California found dead and wrapped in plastic inside Los Angeles home

The Mississippi woman was visiting Los Angeles when she died

Christina Coulter By Christina Coulter Fox News
Published
close
Slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan's widow speaks out after arrest of his ex-wife for his murder Video

Slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan's widow speaks out after arrest of his ex-wife for his murder

Kirsten Bridegan said regarding Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, 'everything in my soul and body told me she was behind it.'

A Los Angeles mother found a woman's body wrapped in plastic while investigating a "gas smell" in her son's room on Sunday, police say. 

Hannah Rachel Collins of Mississippi, who had arrived in L.A. to visit friends in June and was expected back home this month, had just celebrated her 30th birthday on Aug. 1, her mother told Fox News Digital. She had last spoken with family members on Aug. 7. 

The identity of the 26-year-old man whose room the woman was found in has not yet been released. 

Police did not release any information on how Collins wound up in the home or how she knew the 26-year-old.  

OFF-DUTY LOS ANGELES SHERIFF DEPUTY SHOT DEAD BY POLICE ON GOLF COURSE

Photo of Hannah Rachel Collins

Hannah Rachel Collins, a Mississippi woman visiting friends in Los Angeles, was found dead and wrapped in plastic wrap on Sunday. (Provided)

LAPD Homicide Detective Ryan Rabbett told Fox News Digital that Collins' death is "being handled as an Undetermined Death Investigation pending an autopsy and full toxicology."

A provided photo of Hannah Rachel Collins

The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Office of the Medical Examiner told Fox News that Collins' cause of death is "undetermined" (Provided)

CALIFORNIA MAN CHARGED WITH DRUGGING, SEXUALLY ASSAULTING 5 WOMEN

Although Los Angeles Department of the Medical Examiner completed Collins' autopsy around 1:50 am, according to public information specialist Kelly Vail, determining her cause of death could take "four to six months" pending additional investigation and toxicology testing requested by detectives. Vail said the office could not disclose the nature of the tests ordered.

Provided photo of Hannah Rachel Collins

Collins "was raised in church and was very kind, thoughtful and would do anything to help anyone," her mother told Fox News Digital.

Collins' mother, who did not wish to be named, told Fox News Digital that she was informed of her daughter's death by the medical examiner's office around 8:15 am on Aug. 14. She has not yet heard from detectives at the Los Angeles Police Department, she said.

"Someone murdered my daughter – that's homicide," the bereaved mother said on Thursday. "Someone wrapped her in [plastic] wrap, someone did that to her... I don't understand why his name is kept a secret."

Provided photo of Hannah Rachel Collins

Collins' mother told Fox News Digital that she didn't understand why the identity of the man whose apartment her daughter was found in was "being kept a secret." (Provided)

SQUATTERS TRASHED MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR LA MANSION: 'NOT UNUSUAL FOR HOLLYWOOD, HONESTLY'

"I don't even know how long she was dead," she continued. "Did his mother give him time to run then call [police]? Something is not right here." 

Collins was "raised in church and was very kind, thoughtful and would do anything to help anyone," her mother said. "Very smart, artistic and outgoing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mississippi woman lived in Richland and had also lived in Jackson, according to her Facebook profile. She had studied radiology at Holmes Community College and worked at a Smoothie King location.

Christina Coulter is a U.S. and World reporter for Fox News Digital. Email story tips to christina.coulter@fox.com.