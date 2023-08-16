Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy shot dead by police on golf course

The suspected shooter reportedly left his home with two guns and ran to a nearby golf course, where he was killed by responding officers

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Tuesday by authorities on a golf course following an alleged domestic violence incident. 

Police in Fontana, 50 miles east of Los Angeles, were called to a home in the 16000 block of Colonial Drive just after 3:45 p.m. One witness said a man inside was talking or arguing with someone and shots were fired at the walls of the home, FOX Los Angeles reported. 

GRANDMA, 84, SLAMMED TO THE GROUND AFTER ALLEGEDLY BEING ATTACKED ON LOS ANGELES BUS, VIDEO SHOWS

The suspected shooter, Alejandro Diaz, 45, left the home with two guns when officers arrived and ran to the Sierra Lakes Gold Club nearby, the report said. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff squad car

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle. An off-duty LASD deputy was shot and killed by police in Fontana, California on Tuesday.   (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

"He started shooting. Shooting up everything. Scaring the golfers, shooting at police. It was bad," witness Myesha Dowe told the news outlet. 

Officers confronted Diaz, the off-duty deputy, and he was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died. An autopsy is pending. No Fontana police officers were injured. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Fontana Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the shooting.  

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.