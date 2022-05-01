Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Mississippi shooting at festival leaves one dead, several injured

Two people have been taken in for questioning

By Landon Mion | Fox News
A shooting at a Mississippi festival Saturday night left one person dead and multiple others injured, according to police

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said in a tweet that several people were shot during the Mudbugs Festival at the state fairgrounds. Police said they believe the incident involved multiple shooters.

Hinds County Sheriff's Department vehicles in August 2021.  (Hinds County Sheriff's Department )

The shooting took place shortly after 10 p.m. local time.

Jones said the scene has been secured and that two people have been taken in for questioning. 

Several shooting victims have been transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are unclear. 

The incident is under investigation and was being treated as an active shooter situation.