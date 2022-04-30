Chicago man turns himself in after fatally shooting wife in Target parking lot, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police have arrested and charged a man with felony murder in Chicago after he allegedly shot his wife multiple times in the parking lot of a Target, resulting in her death.

Jennifer Hamilton, a 47-year-old union steward with the Service Employees International Union, was in the Target parking lot when a man approached her and shot her multiple times, before fleeing, FOX 32 of Chicago reported.

That man was later identified as her husband, Alphonso Hamilton, 50, after he turned himself in to the Schiller Park Police Department, police said.

Jennifer was transported in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The incident was quickly identified as a case of domestic violence, spurring community members like Chicago Alderman Gilbert Villegas to speak out against it, Fox 32 reported.

"Domestic violence is something that's plaguing our city, plaguing our community, and we've been silent for way too long. And there's community members that know that incidents like these are occurring, and when they see something, they need to say something. There are resources that are out there," Villegas said, WBBM-TV in Chicago reported .

"It's tragic, there were clues, hints that something was going on, but people were silent," Villegas said, FOX 32 reported. "We want people to call it out, so we don't find ourselves in a position as in this case where someone was shot and killed."

"This could have been prevented," he added, per the report.

FOX 32 reported a source said Hamilton agreed to meet with her husband in the parking lot as she believed the public setting provided safety.