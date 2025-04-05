Mississippi sheriff’s deputy and DACA recipient speaks out: 'This is the American Dream'

Edgar Vasquez Silva is a sheriff’s deputy with a thick Southern accent and an American dream that’s been years in the making. But he isn’t a U.S. citizen, not yet.

"I’m Edgar Vasquez Silva. I’m a deputy for Stone County Sheriff’s Office," Silva said, speaking proudly of his service to the Wiggins, Mississippi, law enforcement agency in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

As a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient – an Obama-era policy that aimed to provide amnesty and a pathway to citizenship for people who entered the U.S. illegally as children but now only offers temporary protection from deportation and work authorization – his journey to law enforcement was far from easy.

Silva's story is one of patriotism, service and deep faith in the country he calls home.

Born in Mexico and brought to the U.S. at age 3 with no choice of his own, Silva grew up in Mississippi. He worked landscaping and construction jobs in high school, unable to pursue professional work due to his undocumented status.

After receiving DACA protection in 2012, he was able to obtain a driver's license, a Social Security number and lawful employment. He rose through management roles before pursuing his dream of law enforcement.

"I went for a couple ride-alongs and I got hooked," he said. "This was what I was meant to be."

Though restricted from patrol duties that require carrying a firearm due to his non-citizen status and state law, Silva found other ways to contribute, especially as a bilingual officer serving Hispanic communities that can sometimes be fearful of police.

"They look like they’re scared," Silva recalled of some Latino residents during traffic stops. "I would have to tell them, ‘Hey y’all, calm down, we’re not immigration.’"

His Spanish fluency often makes him the bridge between officers and nervous families.

"They would have their kid translate for the parents until I would get there," he recalled. "Once I was there, they were able to open up more, and I could help my partner understand what was really going on."

Silva’s role in the department is widely respected, especially by his boss.

"He’s worked with us for … well, he was already here before I took office," Stone County Sheriff Todd Stewart, who assumed office in January 2024, told Fox News Digital. "He does our transport[s] and then also helps bailiffs when we’re short on bailiffs. He’s wanting to get into law enforcement, but he’s prohibited by certain statutes in the state law, which he’s trying to overcome but is having a hard time doing that."

Stewart made clear that he supports Silva’s career ambitions: "Yes, absolutely."

He also praised Silva’s presence around the office, saying, "We pick on him, just like we pick on the other deputies. We have an outstanding staff here in Stone County, Mississippi, and we all get along well … when it’s time for business, we handle business, but when it is not, we usually have a good time joking around with each other, and he’s a big part of that."

Silva expressed gratitude for what DACA has allowed him to do: work, pay taxes and live without constant fear of deportation, but he’s frustrated by how limited the program remains.

"For the past 13 years, they’ve been trying to find a solution, but we always hit a dead end," he said. "I’m very thankful for DACA, but it’s not permanent."

If given the chance to speak with President Donald Trump regarding DACA reform, Silva said he’d be emotional, but respectful.

"I’d probably be in tears. I would tell my president, ‘Sir, I love this country. And I pray that there’s something you can fix with DACA so we can become Americans and be an asset to you.’"

Stewart echoed that sentiment, adding what he would say directly to the president.

"Well, I would just tell him we need to get it done. You know, he’s been fond of that DACA, a Dreamer, and he only knows America. He grew up in America. I understand that his mom brought him over and stuff, but that shouldn’t punish him, who’s been a vital member of society his whole life," he said. "He has a Social Security card, he works hard and he pays taxes. So, you know, there should be a path to citizenship."

Silva also said he's "not concerned" that he may be deported under Trump.

"[I'm] not concerned. I trust in God that everything will be OK with what our president is doing, and if I was to be deported, I would start a new chapter in Mexico and come back to the U.S. the right way," Silva said. "That is written in our immigration laws."

During the first Trump administration, there were efforts to end DACA, but Trump noted in statements his desire for Dreamers to stay in the U.S. After the administration announced it would phase out DACA, federal courts stepped in, allowing current recipients to keep renewing their status.

In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration’s attempt to end DACA was not done properly. This kept the program alive but without a long-term solution or path to citizenship. New applications were paused, and 500,000 recipients were left in legal limbo.

Most recently, on Jan. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit issued a decision on the DACA Final Rule. According to the court’s order, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will continue to accept and process DACA renewal requests and applications for work permits.

While USCIS is still accepting initial DACA requests, it will not process them at this time. Current DACA protections and work permits remain valid until they expire, unless an individual’s status is specifically revoked.

Trump addressed the dilemma facing Dreamers in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" in December, telling host Kristen Welker he'd be willing to work with Democrats on a plan for DACA recipients, who "in many cases, they've become successful. They have great jobs," he said.

"I do. I want to be able to work something out, and it should’ve been able to be worked out over the last three or four years, and it never got worked out," Trump said. "I think we can work with the Democrats and work something out."

When asked whether he’s faced backlash about his immigration status, Silva said he hasn’t.

"I have never had anybody come up to me and say, ‘You don’t belong here.’ A lot of my friends that I grew up with are r--necks. We just stick together."

He also addressed common misconceptions, like marrying for citizenship.

"If I marry someone, it’s because I love that person, not because I need something. I’m too American for that."

To Silva, the American Dream is more than a phrase; it’s his life.

"This country gives us everything we need to live free," he said. "No other country does what we do. You work and get paid for what you earn. People born here should be really proud."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on Silva's case.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolofo contributed to this report.