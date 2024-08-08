Mississippi police officer fatally shot, 2 others wounded by gunfire at traffic checkpoint: 'Heroes in blue'

A small town in Mississippi is mourning after a police officer was killed, and two others were wounded in a shooting.

According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the shooting happened when officers with the Summit Police Department were performing their duties at a traffic checkpoint.

During the interaction, a car approached, and a passenger fired a gun at the officers, hitting and killing one of them and injuring two others.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves identified the fallen officer as Summit Police Department Patrolman Troy Floyd.

Reeves said that Floyd "was killed today by a criminal, while heroically performing his duties as a law enforcement officer."

McComb Police Department Officers Tyler Harvey and Joey Roberts were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, Reeves said.

The suspected gunman has been killed, authorities said.

Reeves offered his condolences to Officer Floyd's family and friends, saying that law enforcement "represent the very best of Mississippi."

"Please join Elee and me in praying for Patrolman Floyd, for his family, his brothers and sisters in blue, and for the Summit Police Department," he wrote in a X post. "Please also pray for a quick recovery for Officers Harvey and Roberts. Our men and women of law enforcement represent the very best of Mississippi."

"All of Mississippi stands with them as we honor and mourn this hero who has been taken from us too soon," he said.

The shooting is under investigation by agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Summit has a population of approximately 1,460 people and is about 75 miles south of the state's capital, Jackson.