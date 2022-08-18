Mississippi man shot at traffic stop by sheriff's deputy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A sheriff's deputy in north Mississippi has shot and wounded a person during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake, and the person who was shot had a weapon.

WREG-TV reported that authorities confirmed nobody was killed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that it is examining what happened, as it does with all shootings by or of law enforcement officers in the state. The bureau did not immediately release details about what happened in DeSoto County.