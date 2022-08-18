Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi man shot at traffic stop by sheriff's deputy

Mississippi authorities confirmed that nobody was killed in the shooting

Associated Press
A sheriff's deputy in north Mississippi has shot and wounded a person during a traffic stop, authorities said.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake, and the person who was shot had a weapon.

WREG-TV reported that authorities confirmed nobody was killed.

MISSISSIPPI HOSPITAL HAVING PROBLEMS WITH CLOGGED SEWER LINE

A Mississippi man was shot and injured at a traffic stop by a sheriff's deputy.

MISSISSIPPI WOMAN SUING FORMER OFFICER, POLICE CHIEF, AND NORTH MISSISSIPPI CITY FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL ASSAULT

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that it is examining what happened, as it does with all shootings by or of law enforcement officers in the state. The bureau did not immediately release details about what happened in DeSoto County.