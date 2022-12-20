Mississippi man arrested after his 5 pit bulls maul electrician

The owner of five now-deceased pit bulls has been arrested after the dogs mauled a Mississippi man, who had to be airlifted to the hospital for severe injuries.

Police in Caroll County, located in the Mississippi Delta, charged the 44-year-old man on Saturday with five counts of simple assault by negligence and five counts of violating the county’s pit bull ordinance. He owned a pack of pit bulls that attacked Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, after the electrician finished a service call.

Rawles suffered deep lacerations and lost a large amount of blood, police said. He was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by helicopter and underwent "several hours of surgery." He is expected to make a full recovery, WLBT-TV reported.

Rawles encountered the dogs after his vehicle became stuck as he attempted to leave a house where he had been working. He exited his vehicle and was walking back toward the home when the pit bulls attacked him. A man inside the home shot and killed one of the dogs in an attempt to scare away the rest.

The owner of the dogs later had the four remaining dogs put down. He was released after posting $5,000 bail, the news station reported.