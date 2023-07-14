Expand / Collapse search
Mississippi
Published

Mississippi deputies fatally shoot man while responding to burglary call

MS victim allegedly aimed weapon at Harrison County deputies

Associated Press
A person was shot and killed by law enforcement responding to a call about a burglary on Mississippi's Gulf Coast, authorities said.

The shooting happened Thursday night in Gulfport after the person pointed a weapon toward Harrison County deputies, said Bailey Martin, the state Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

MISSISSIPPI ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS DEPUTIES WERE JUSTIFIED IN FATAL SHOOTING OF ARMED MAN

She did not identify the person killed or say how many deputies fired shots, and said no officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is examining the case, as it does most shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state. MBI is a division of the Department of Public Safety.