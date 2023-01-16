Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Mississippi police shooting injures 1 during armed robbery investigation

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation didn't mention if suspects fired at officers

Associated Press
Police officers fired on several people as they investigated an armed robbery early Sunday in Jackson, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said.

One suspect was hurt in the shooting along U.S. Highway 80 about 4 a.m. and was taken to the hospital, investigators said.

Mississippi officers fired on several people as police investigated an armed robbery on Sunday. Only one was injured and taken to the hospital to treat his/her injuries. 

Several other people involved in the robbery call were not captured and could be armed and dangerous, authorities said.

A statement from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation did not detail if anyone fired on the officers.