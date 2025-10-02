Missing woman's body found behind secret attic entrance in Northern California home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police say they found the body of a missing woman behind a secret entrance to a home's attic in Northern California on Wednesday.

The woman, Renia Lewis, 28, of Vallejo, Calif., had been missing since Friday. Authorities have arrested Douglas Irwin Shaw, 41, on suspicion of murder, though the Vallejo Police Department has not declared a motive or clarified whether the two knew each other.

"This was a heartbreaking, senseless act of violence that has no place in our community. I am proud of our officers and detectives for making an arrest and solving this case. Above all, our thoughts are with the decedent’s family during this incredibly difficult time," Vallejo Police Chief Jason Ta said in a statement.

Police say Lewis was last seen on Friday evening, but she wasn't formally reported missing until Sunday.

Investigators connected Lewis to a home in Vallejo on Monday. They initially conducted a "cursory" search of the home and did not find Lewis.

Police then obtained a warrant for a more thorough search of the home.

"During this search, they discovered a concealed entry into the attic. Officers searched the attic and located the remains of a deceased female inside that is suspected of being the missing woman," police said in a statement. "They obtained additional information that identified Douglas Irwin Shaw, a 41-year-old resident of Vallejo, as the suspect in the death of the female, and he was subsequently arrested."

"Following his arrest, Douglas Shaw provided a statement to detectives where he admitted being responsible for this heinous crime. Shaw was subsequently booked into the Solano County Jail for murder," the statement added.

Police noted that Lewis' death marks the 14th homicide in Vallejo this year.