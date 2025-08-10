Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found at remote California campsite

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Nevada man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a remote Northern California campsite early Friday, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight to a rugged area south of Sierra Brooks, a rural community located east of Downieville.

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that the body was not found anywhere near the Sierra Brooks residential area.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a woman’s body and encountered a man described as "incoherent," authorities said in a press release.

Officials said the body was found in a dispersed area, adding that it was not a "developed camping area."

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death raised immediate red flags, prompting officials to launch a homicide investigation with assistance from outside law enforcement agencies.

Just hours later, 36-year-old Jesse James Dallmann of Sun Valley, Nevada, was taken into custody at Eastern Plumas Hospital. Jail records show he is facing charges of murder and inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been released.

Authorities emphasized that they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

