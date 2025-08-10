Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman’s body found at remote California campsite

Sierra County deputies found suspect in 'incoherent' state at rugged area south of Sierra Brooks

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
A Nevada man was arrested after a woman was found dead at a remote Northern California campsite early Friday, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly after midnight to a rugged area south of Sierra Brooks, a rural community located east of Downieville. 

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital that the body was not found anywhere near the Sierra Brooks residential area. 

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered a woman’s body and encountered a man described as "incoherent," authorities said in a press release.

body-found-remote-area

The Sierra County Sheriff's office arrested a man after a woman's body was discovered in a remote campsite.  (Sierra County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

Officials said the body was found in a dispersed area, adding that it was not a "developed camping area." 

The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death raised immediate red flags, prompting officials to launch a homicide investigation with assistance from outside law enforcement agencies.

deputies-accident-scene-investigation

The Sierra County Sheriff's Office said an ongoing investigation is underway after a body of a woman was found at a remote campsite.  (Sierra County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

Just hours later, 36-year-old Jesse James Dallmann of Sun Valley, Nevada, was taken into custody at Eastern Plumas Hospital. Jail records show he is facing charges of murder and inflicting corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.

campground-no-entry-sign

Sierra County deputies said the body was found nowhere near the Sierra Brooks residential area or private campgrounds.  (Sierra Brooks Property Owners Association Facebook)

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been released.

Authorities emphasized that they believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. She covers topics including missing persons, homicides, national crime cases, illegal immigration, and more. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com

