©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Missing teen identified as body found in burned truck in Arkansas

AR deputies discovered the body inside the burned vehicle on May 4

Associated Press
Arkansas authorities say the body found inside a burned pickup truck has been identified as a teenager who was reported missing.

According to the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office, teams at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory identified 19-year-old Johnny Howard of Stuttgart.

Deputies discovered his body inside the burned vehicle May 4 near Stuttgart, KARK-TV reported.

A teenager has been identified as the body that was found in a burned truck in Arkansas. 

Stuttgart Police Department records show a missing persons report for Howard was filed less than two hours after the body and the truck were found. The department said the truck had been reported stolen two days earlier.

An investigation continues.