Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

US governors pushing for pay increases, bonuses, other perks for teachers as shortage continues

The Strains of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on many educators

Associated Press
close
386,000 teacher shortage nationwide: 51% of vacancies from resignations Video

386,000 teacher shortage nationwide: 51% of vacancies from resignations

Fox News Edge correspondent Madeleine Rivera reports from Washington, D.C. on the ongoing teacher shortage nationwide, resulting in many new policies and competitive entry packages on 'Fox News Live.'

As many schools struggle to find enough teachers, state governors across the U.S. are pushing for pay increases, bonuses and other perks in a growing competition to attract and retain educators.

The question of teacher compensation will receive heightened attention during Teacher Appreciation Week beginning May 8, a time when school systems and parent-teacher organizations coordinate expressions of gratitude for educators.

The strains of teaching through the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on many teachers, with unions reporting low morale and many thinking of leaving the profession. Governors have pitched raises as a way to address teacher shortages and shore up staffing pipelines threatened by lackluster enrollments in teacher training programs.

TEACHERS SOUND ALARM ON GROWING PROBLEMS IN SCHOOLS, SAY COLLEAGUES ARE 'LEAVING IN DROVES'

Shortages are most extreme in certain areas, including the poorest or most rural districts, researchers say. Districts also report particular difficulties in hiring for in-demand subjects like special education, math and science.

It’s not clear how far pay raises will go toward relieving the shortages, though. Some teachers say the pay raises are too little, too late to fix problems that are years in the making.

high school lockers

Shown are lockers at Penn Wood High School in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, on May 3, 2023. As schools across the country struggle to find teachers to hire, more governors are pushing for pay increases and bonuses. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

KANSAS TEACHER RIPS DISTRICT FOR DIVERSITY TRAINING AMID TEACHER SHORTAGE: ‘REPEATED WHITE SHAMING'

Add Local Context

In the past year, more than half of the states’ governors — 26 so far — have boosted teacher compensation or are talking about it. They are listed below, based on information from the Education Commission of the States and a forthcoming report called "Raising the Bar on Teacher Pay" by the Center on Great Teachers and Leaders at the American Institutes for Research and the Teacher Salary Project.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

States include Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia.