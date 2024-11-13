Missing Suzanne Simpson told banker to 'look for her in a lake' if she disappeared: Affidavit

Texas mother-of-four Suzanne Simpson told her personal banker "that if she went missing to look for her in a lake" in the weeks before her disappearance, according to a newly unsealed police affidavit.

Simpson, 51, who was last seen alive on Oct. 6 at her Olmos Park home, also told her banker in August that her husband Brad Simpson would physically assault her and take her cellphone.

According to the arrest warrant for Brad, who has been charged with murdering his wife, no evidence has been found indicating that she is still alive.

The warrant sheds light on the evidence that investigators say points to Brad's involvement in Suzanne's presumed death, including Brad seen on camera driving to a dump with trash bags, a bulky item under a tarp and other supplies the day after his wife was last seen.

Surveillance video from a Whataburger location in Boerne at 9:12 a.m. on Oct. 7 shows trash bags, a heavy-duty trash can, an ice chest and a "large bulky item wrapped and secured in a blue tarp" that was held down by a firewood rack in the back of Brad Simpson's truck, according to the affidavit.

Also, that day, he allegedly purchased cement, Clorox disinfectant spray and insect repellant with cash at a nearby Home Depot.

Investigators wrote that he asked someone where the closest dump was in the Home Depot parking lot, then "intentionally shut off his cell phone service" and put his phone into "Lock Down mode."

Vehicle data gathered by police shows that Brad Simpson traveled to a location near a waste site in Kendall County. Then, he was spotted on another surveillance camera "washing and cleaning the drive front side and the rear-left passenger side" of his truck at a car wash back in San Antonio.

"Dried cement splashes" could be seen inside the truck bed, and blood stains were seen by Texas Rangers in the truck bed in an Oct. 10 search that ultimately belonged to Brad Simpson, per the document.

The 53-year-old father reported his wife missing on the night of Oct. 7, but only after one of his wife's friends called police first, investigators wrote.

He first told investigators that he had last seen his wife on the night of Oct. 6, but later contradicted himself by saying that he had last seen his wife asleep in a different room on the morning of Oct. 7, records show.

Brad Simpson was charged with family violence and unlawful restraint on Oct. 9 and taken into custody after a neighbor reported seeing the couple arguing and hearing screams from a wooded area in their neighborhood on the evening of Oct. 6. He has since been charged with murder.

He remains in Bexar County jail with bonds totaling $3 million and a federal hold by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a weapons charge.

His bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been delayed to Dec. 19. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

