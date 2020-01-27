Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Missing Persons
Published

Missing son of 2 Missouri judges found dead in California nearly a month after vanishing

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 27

Fox News Flash top headlines for Jan. 27 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The missing 25-year-old son of two Missouri state judges has been found dead in Sacramento, Calif., nearly a month after he disappeared.

Amazon employee Alex Holden had been missing since New Year’s Eve. Sacramento police said his body was found Sunday near a river, according to reports.

Police ruled out foul play, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

"While this is not the outcome we hope for in any missing person case, Alex's family finally has closure and can now begin the healing process after what has been a long month," police spokesman Karl Chan said, according to the paper. His parents told police that their son's disappearance was uncharacteristic of him.

AMAZON EMPLOYEE, 25, SON OF 2 MISSOURI JUDGES GOES MISSING IN CALIFORNIA ON NEW YEAR'S EVE

Alexander Holden, 25, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve in the downtown Sacramento area.

Alexander Holden, 25, was last seen around 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve in the downtown Sacramento area. (Sacramento Police Department)

A cause of death was not released.

LORI VALLOW, CHAD DAYBELL LOCATED IN HAWAII, MISSING SIBLINGS NOT FOUND

Greene County Judge Calvin Holden confirmed his son’s death to the newspaper.

He described his son as a “great, caring, compassionate person.”

His mother is Greene County Judge Margaret Palmietto and his uncle is former Missouri Gov. Bob Holden.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The News Leader cited reports that Holden left his Sacramento apartment and disappeared after an “argument” with his girlfriend.