Pennsylvania mother, 2 children found alive after 'frantic' phone call at Walmart, father-in-law arrested

Pennsylvania authorities located a missing woman and her two children after a "frantic" phone call made near a Walmart late Monday night that sent cops scrambling and ultimately resulted in the arrest of her father-in-law, according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Police said Tuesday in a news release that 31-year-old Alicia Brumbaugh and her two children -- Maverick Lee Brumbaugh, 1, and Aleah Nicole Rose Brumbaugh, 2 -- were last seen around 4 a.m. in their hometown of Imler, located about 27 miles south of Altoona.

Officials said they believed the trio had been traveling with Alicia Brumbaugh's father-in-law, 56-year-old Edgar Lee Decker, Jr. of Roaring Spring, Pa., who had an active felony warrant and was recently released from rehab.

State police said Brumbaugh “made a frantic phone call” just after 11:20 p.m. from or near the parking lot of the Walmart in Indiana, Pa., roughly a 60-mile drive from her hometown.

"The phone call was terminated prior to further details being obtained," state police said.

Decker, Brumbaugh, and her two children were believed to have been traveling in a black, 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche with the license plate ZGZ-6781.

State police tweeted Tuesday morning that troopers reviewed additional surveillance video and confirmed the Avalanche was observed leaving the Walmart parking lot at Southtowne Plaza in Indiana at around the time the "frantic" call was made.

The SUV made a turn out of the parking lot onto Oakland Avenue/State Route 286 West, according to police.

About three hours after their initial plea for assistance in helping to find the mother and her two children, Pennsylvania State Police said that troopers stopped and located a vehicle matching the description of the wanted SUV around State Route 422 at Oakland Avenue in White Township, located not too far from the Walmart where the phone call was placed.

Brumbaugh, both children and Decker were inside the vehicle. Police said that Brumbaugh and her two children were "OK" and that Decker was taken into custody.

"A motorist spotted the vehicle traveling on SR 422 and called 911," state police said. "Thank you for your help!"

Additional details have yet to be released.